Harnessing clean energy on Semakau Island

These rows and rows of solar panels, some of which are being adjusted by workers, on Semakau Island help to power a deep-sea fish farm there running on 100 per cent clean energy. They are part of the Renewable Energy Integration Demonstrator-Singapor
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Published
1 hour ago

These rows and rows of solar panels, some of which are being adjusted by workers, on Semakau Island help to power a deep-sea fish farm there running on 100 per cent clean energy.

They are part of the Renewable Energy Integration Demonstrator-Singapore (Reids), which integrates energy from micro-grids powered by light, the wind and even tides, and can be used to generate power in remote areas.

By integrating multiple renewable energy sources - which are heavily dependent on conditions of nature - the system is able to generate power more consistently.

Developed by Nanyang Technological University, this micro-grid system, the first of its kind in South-east Asia, serves as a platform for companies to test research projects that are powered by renewable sources of energy in real-world conditions.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 11, 2019, with the headline 'Harnessing clean energy on Semakau Island'.
