Hari Raya-themed trains and buses spread festive cheer

SINGAPORE – From March 27 to May 7, commuters will be greeted by floral batik patterns adorning the interiors of some trains, buses and MRT stations.

These Hari Raya-themed trains and buses are a collaboration between the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and public transport operators SBS Transit, SMRT and Go-Ahead Singapore, as well as the Malay Heritage Centre.

Some trains on all six rail lines and selected buses on services 7, 12, 70, 99 and 960 – which ply Geylang Serai and heartland areas such as Boon Lay, Woodlands, Clementi, Tampines and Bedok – will be decorated.

The Ang Mo Kio, Little India, Paya Lebar, Bugis, Boon Lay, Woodlands and Tampines MRT stations will also sport decorations featuring traditional dishes and Hari Raya-related trivia.

LTA said the introduction of themed public transport is part of its efforts to liven up the commuting experience during festive seasons and to foster a positive commuter culture.