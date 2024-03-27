Hari Raya-themed trains and buses spread festive cheer

The Hari Raya-themed trains and buses are a collaboration between LTA, SBS Transit, SMRT and Go-Ahead Singapore, as well as the Malay Heritage Centre. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
There are some Hari Raya-themed trains across all six rail lines. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Sherlyn Sim
Updated
Mar 27, 2024, 07:21 PM
Published
Mar 27, 2024, 07:05 PM

SINGAPORE – From March 27 to May 7, commuters will be greeted by floral batik patterns adorning the interiors of some trains, buses and MRT stations.

These Hari Raya-themed trains and buses are a collaboration between the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and public transport operators SBS Transit, SMRT and Go-Ahead Singapore, as well as the Malay Heritage Centre.

Some trains on all six rail lines and selected buses on services 7, 12, 70, 99 and 960 – which ply Geylang Serai and heartland areas such as Boon Lay, Woodlands, Clementi, Tampines and Bedok – will be decorated.

The Ang Mo Kio, Little India, Paya Lebar, Bugis, Boon Lay, Woodlands and Tampines MRT stations will also sport decorations featuring traditional dishes and Hari Raya-related trivia.

LTA said the introduction of themed public transport is part of its efforts to liven up the commuting experience during festive seasons and to foster a positive commuter culture.

From March 27 to May 7, commuters will be greeted by floral batik patterns adorning the interiors of some trains, buses and MRT stations. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
More On This Topic
SBS Transit bus and train services to be extended on eve of Hari Raya
Breaking fast for Ramadan: Halal hotpot, coconut sambal chicken and buffets galore

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top