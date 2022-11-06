Hard-hit young stepping up in fight for climate change

SINGAPORE - For several hours on Dec 16, 2021, in the Philippine city of Surigao, a small bathroom was all that stood between 15 people and Super Typhoon Rai.

Ms Karlette Vasquez, 19, and 14 of her relatives and neighbours had crammed themselves into it, as it was the only part of the house that still had some shelter.

This was after most of the roof and walls of the wooden and concrete house were torn away by the typhoon, which wreaked havoc on the area after it made landfall in the city earlier in the day.

Ms Vasquez said that as the typhoon rumbled and the winds howled, her 49-year-old aunt threw up due to fear while her cousin, 13, sobbed while clinging to her tightly.

She recalled: “I couldn’t see anything during the typhoon – the surroundings were just paper-white.”

It was only after Rai passed the area that she saw the extent of the damage around their nearly flattened house.

“It was horrifying. Because we lived in a small house uphill, I saw everything the typhoon devastated.”

Surigao City is the capital of the Philippines’ Surigao del Norte province, which was ground zero for Super Typhoon Rai.

This is unlikely to be Ms Vasquez’s last super typhoon ordeal.

Warming oceans, caused by climate change, are fuelling more intense and catastrophic tropical storms – and the Philippines already experiences an average of 20 tropical storms a year.

“I don’t think there is any way to avoid future disasters like typhoons. It’s scary, but we have to do our part to delay earth’s doomsday,” said Ms Vasquez.