Climate change is driving humanitarian crises worldwide: IPCC report

SINGAPORE - Human activities such as the burning of fossil fuels are warming the planet, causing societies to reel from impacts that will only worsen if actions to deal with the crisis are not immediately taken, the United Nations' top climate science body said in a major report released on Monday (Feb 28).

Rising temperatures, changing rainfall patterns and extreme weather events have cascading impacts on human society, said the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), pointing to food and water shortages, and the loss of lives, infrastructure and biodiversity.

"The extent and magnitude of climate change impacts are larger than estimated in previous assessments," said the IPCC.

"They are causing severe and widespread disruption in nature and in society - reducing our ability to grow nutritious food or provide enough clean drinking water, thus affecting people's health and well-being and damaging livelihoods."

The IPCC's message is clear: The impacts of climate change go beyond environmental indicators - they are affecting billions of people in many different ways.

As climate change impacts are expected to intensify with every additional degree of warming, things could get worse if action is not taken to mitigate climate change by cutting the amount of planet-warming emissions being released, as well as help vulnerable communities cope with impacts that are now unavoidable, such as sea-level rise.

The burning of fossil fuels and deforestation are key human activities driving global warming, as these processes release plenty of planet-warming emissions that get trapped in the atmosphere. The excess heat throws Earth's systems out of whack, driving climate change, symptoms of which include rising temperatures and sea levels, as well as more frequent extreme weather events.

In climate change discourse, there are two key prongs of climate action.

Mitigation refers to efforts to reduce emissions, such as initiatives to boost energy efficiency or switch to renewable energy sources, while adaptation strategies are geared at helping communities cope with impacts. This could include building sea walls to keep out the rising sea levels, or developing drainage infrastructure to prevent flooding from bouts of more intense rain.

But the latest IPCC report - which involved more than 200 authors from different countries, including Singapore - noted that progress on adaptation is uneven, pointing to increasing gaps between action taken and what is needed to deal with the increasing risks.

These gaps are largest among lower-income populations, it said.

IPCC chairman Hoesung Lee said the latest report - the second of three major ones that will collectively make up the IPCC's sixth assessment report (AR6) - is a dire warning about the consequences of inaction.

He said: "It shows that climate change is a grave and mounting threat to our well-being and a healthy planet. Our actions today will shape how people adapt and nature responds to increasing climate risks."

Climate change manifestations