Hangout with ST: Join us live at Jewel Changi Airport

SINGAPORE - This week's Hangout with ST is all about the latest craze in town, Jewel Changi Airport, which finally opened its doors to the world on Wednesday (April 17).

To mark the opening, the special episode will air at 12.30pm on Wednesday on ST's Facebook page, instead of the usual broadcast at 8pm on Thursdays.

Hangout with ST host Hairianto Diman will go live at Jewel Changi Airport and take viewers around the 10-storey lifestyle and aviation complex, while at the same time speaking to members of the public on its opening day.

During the live show, viewers can pose questions regarding Jewel Changi Airport and the attractions they are looking forward to the most.

The preview, which ran from last Thursday to Tuesday, saw up to half a million attendees and about 150 Singapore-based and foreign media.

The general operating hours of Jewel Changi Airport are from 10am to 10pm, with several tenants remaining open into the early hours of the morning.

Early check-in for travellers is from 6am to midnight daily.