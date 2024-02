SINGAPORE - Mainboard-listed aviation cargo and food specialist Sats is on the comeback trail, after expanding its scale of operations, aggressively recruiting staff and boosting capacity since 2022 as Covid-19 receded and planes started taking to the skies again.

The burst of activity includes a late-2022 purchase of European air cargo player Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), making the combined company the world’s biggest air cargo operator with a presence in virtually every continent.