Greater Bay Airlines to stop Hong Kong-Singapore flights just one month after launch

SINGAPORE – Hong-Kong’s Greater Bay Airlines (GBA) announced that it will suspend flights from Hong Kong to Singapore from June 1.

The low-cost carrier started offering this route just two weeks ago on April 26, with one-way fares starting at HK$480 (S$83).

GBA said it made the decision for commercial reasons, after assessing recent market conditions, the South China Morning Post reported on May 9.

The airline added that it will directly contact passengers to make rebooking, rerouting or refund arrangements, with all the fees waived.

Affected passengers will be compensated with a free return ticket.

The Straits Times has contacted GBA for comment.

Founded by Chinese property mogul Wong Cho Bau, who also owns the Shenzhen-headquartered Donghai Airlines, GBA joined carriers Singapore Airlines, Scoot and Cathay Pacific in plying the Singapore-Hong Kong route.

The airline began flying in 2022 and operates flights to seven other destinations from Hong Kong, including Ho Chi Minh City and Tokyo, with a fleet of seven single-aisle Boeing 737-800 aircraft.