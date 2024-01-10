In the mood for love: Why Hong Kong should be your next city getaway

HONG KONG – Think “romantic getaway” and Paris, Prague or perhaps Dubrovnik may come to mind. The classic vibes of these old European cities are conducive for a Valentine’s Day holiday.
How about this instead? Picture you and your partner exchanging stolen kisses – or just a romantic dinner, if you are a little more conservative – against a more Eastern backdrop that is sultry and sensuous.
A little less Midnight In Paris (2011) and a little more In The Mood For Love, the unforgettable 2000 movie by director Wong Kar-wai starring Tony Leung Chiu Wai and Maggie Cheung.
You can even dress the part, donning a traditional get-up for a photo shoot in one of the atmospheric alleys in Hong Kong that your friends on social media will envy.
Celebrations for Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day are occurring close together in 2024. Valentine’s Day falls on the fifth day of the Lunar New Year, and Hong Kong hopes to attract couples to spend a weekend there or longer.
In line with its “East-meets-West romantic getaway” campaign, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (str.sg/EhMh) is highlighting a host of happenings.
Romance
Do a classic photo shoot
Walk around the city and take some Instagram-worthy shots of yourselves – do not forget that tux and qipao – recreating scenes from Wong’s classic.
For photo-shoot locations, try Central Market (www.centralmarket.hk/en) with its grand terrazzo staircase; the stone steps of Pottinger Street, one of the city’s oldest lanes; and the stately Tai Kwun (www.taikwun.hk/en), a sprawling Victorian-era heritage complex with shady courtyards.
For a more contemporary touch, pose in front of a local dai pai dong, or open-air food stall, or on the upper deck of one of Hong Kong’s iconic double-decker trams.
Make rock candy or pearl jewellery
If you are into sweet stuff, Papabubble (www.papabubble.com.hk), a confectionery shop in Tai Hang, runs a rock candy workshop that can make for a fun half-day.
Otherwise, check out a pearl jewellery-making workshop in Sai Kung. The workshops can organise a visit to a pearl farm and hands-on jewellery-making session with freshly harvested pearls.
Have a romantic dinner
Save dim sum for breakfast or lunch. In the evening, dress in your best and check out Hong Kong’s fine-dining scene, and you may be delighted to discover that this Asian city also aces Western dining.
If you do not mind splashing out a little more for the occasion, many restaurants will be staging Valentine’s Day feasts. Consider Sabatini Ristorante Italiano (str.sg/jNgu) at the IFC mall for authentic Italian fare, complete with live music and more IG-worthy harbour views.
Book the Cristal Room by Anne-Sophie Pic (cristalroombyasp.com) at the Gloucester Tower Landmark for a spot of French food or dine at the new Mondrian Hong Kong hotel (str.sg/CRen) in Tsim Sha Tsui, where you can sip a fusion cocktail such as the Clay Pot Negroni at the Avoca, before heading upstairs for a hearty cut at Italian steakhouse Carna by Dario Cecchini.
Fortune
Of course, Valentine’s Day is not the only reason to visit Hong Kong now.
In keeping with the city’s long-held obsession with luck, its tourism board is seeking to pitch Hong Kong as a “city of fortune” during the Chinese New Year season.
It is recommending a number of temples to visit in the Year of the Dragon, such as the 700-year-old Tin Hau temple in Clear Water Bay and Taisui Yuanchen Hall in Wong Tai Sin.
It is also promoting what it calls “good fortune activities”. Ascend the city’s high points such as The Peak or Dragon Back trail, or hike to a nearby waterfall to “absorb nature’s positive energy”.
For more information on temples and other cultural sights, go to str.sg/E7hc
Whether or not you believe in luck, this may be a good time to give Hong Kong a shot. After your family reunion, consider a weekend getaway to take in the noise and colour of the Chinese New Year celebrations that the city is known for.
During the first few days of the Lunar New Year, you can join the Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade, which will usher in the Year of the Dragon with a parade of colourful floats and street performances.
The party starts at 8pm on Feb 10 in the main streets of Tsim Sha Tsui and, if you still have energy, it continues into the second day of the new year, with a fireworks display set to light up Victoria Harbour on the evening of Feb 11. Go to str.sg/N5GB for details.
If you are feeling a little more traditional, pop into one of the city’s rural walled villages, such as Yuen Long or Sha Tau Kok, to try out poon choi – a giant bowl of traditional ingredients covered in a rich gravy that is supposed to bring prosperity and happiness.
If you are looking to cook your own meal, try making a Chinese New Year pudding at one of the workshops run by traditional bakeries such as Kee Wah.
You can also shop for dried seafood in Sheung Wan’s Des Voeux Road West, locally known as “Dried Seafood Street”, where you can find endless shops selling preserved scallop, abalone, fish maw and shrimp.
Hong Kong deals
Besides dishing out romance and fortune, the tourism board is giving away one million dining vouchers. Worth HK$100 (S$17) each, the vouchers can be used for food and drinks at participating bars and restaurants after 6pm.
Also, check out deals for flights and packages, and a variety of offers citywide.
Info: Go to str.sg/KF9U
Getting there
A number of airlines – including Singapore Airlines, Scoot and Cathay Pacific – offer direct flights of about four hours from Singapore to Hong Kong.