In the mood for love: Why Hong Kong should be your next city getaway

HONG KONG – Think “romantic getaway” and Paris, Prague or perhaps Dubrovnik may come to mind. The classic vibes of these old European cities are conducive for a Valentine’s Day holiday.

How about this instead? Picture you and your partner exchanging stolen kisses – or just a romantic dinner, if you are a little more conservative – against a more Eastern backdrop that is sultry and sensuous.

A little less Midnight In Paris (2011) and a little more In The Mood For Love, the unforgettable 2000 movie by director Wong Kar-wai starring Tony Leung Chiu Wai and Maggie Cheung.

You can even dress the part, donning a traditional get-up for a photo shoot in one of the atmospheric alleys in Hong Kong that your friends on social media will envy.

Celebrations for Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day are occurring close together in 2024. Valentine’s Day falls on the fifth day of the Lunar New Year, and Hong Kong hopes to attract couples to spend a weekend there or longer.

In line with its “East-meets-West romantic getaway” campaign, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (str.sg/EhMh) is highlighting a host of happenings.

Romance