E-scooter ban on footpaths 'only right', says brother of woman who died in Bedok accident

SINGAPORE - The e-scooter ban on footpaths is "only right", said the brother of a female cyclist who died in a fatal accident with one of the devices in Bedok in September.

Speaking in Mandarin in a phone call with The Straits Times on Monday (Nov 4) afternoon, Mr Andy Ong, 53, spoke in favour of the ban, which was announced in Parliament earlier in the day by Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min.

The ban will take effect on Tuesday, and comes as the number of accidents involving motorised e-scooters continues to rise.

Mr Ong's elder sister, Madam Ong Bee Eng, 65, a logistics assistant packer, died in hospital several days after suffering serious brain injury as well as fractures in her ribs and collar bone in the collision on Sept 21.

She was cycling home at night when the accident occurred. She was left unconscious.

Madam Ong is believed to be the first fatality from a collision with a personal mobility device (PMD) on a public path here.

Her brother said that the presence of PMDs - which include e-scooters - had made those walking on footpaths anxious.

"Many of us now walk on the grass instead of the footpath, because we are scared of being hit," he said, adding that he was seeing PMDs frequently in the Bedok bus interchange area, and on footpaths in the Chai Chee area where he lives.

With the ban, he said he will "definitely" feel more "reassured" to walk on the footpaths now.

Mr Ong, who said he was still unable to accept that he had lost his elder sister due to a PMD accident, suggested that the import of such devices be regulated in Singapore.

The ban was announced by Dr Lam in response to questions from five MPs, including Mr Sitoh Yih Pin (Potong Pasir), who asked about the Transport Ministry's plans to improve safety levels around the use of PMDs.

Devices classified as PMDs include e-scooters, hoverboards and unicycles. But e-scooters have been the main subject of scrutiny amid safety concerns around their usage.

The ban means that e-scooters will be confined to only 440km of cycling paths islandwide, instead of the 5,500km of footpaths riders could use before.

There are 100,000 registered e-scooters in Singapore.

In October, ST reported that trauma doctors at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) had witnessed a rise in injuries suffered by PMD riders.

A study conducted by the hospital over a 33-month period showed that in the first nine months of this year, 79 PMD riders were admitted to TTSH for injuries, or an average of nine a month. This is compared with 87 last year, or seven a month; and 47 in 2017, or four a month.

The figures translated to a nearly 70 per cent increase in two years.