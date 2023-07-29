‘Good Morning’ towel, tongkat ali, vadai: Meet the vendors of Chinatown Complex at My Community Fest

SINGAPORE - When business at Chinatown Complex came to a standstill during the Covid-19 pandemic, former tour guide Petrova Ang linked up with her Japanese contact to host a series of shopping tours around the complex for Japanese residents here.

“Anything to boost business for everyone”, said the 60-year-old, who owns three boutiques with her husband, Mr Edmund Low, 65, at the complex.

Best known for her cheongsams at her shop Matsuzaki (named after a Japanese friend), she has called Chinatown Complex her second home for 25 years.

“People can buy their clothes anywhere, but over here, we also have a bustling wet market and a famous food centre,” she told The Straits Times. “We help each other so that we can thrive together.”

Come August, Ms Ang will once again be leading guided tours around Chinatown Complex, sharing a treasure trove of stories about the people and practices at the heritage stronghold.

This is part of the My Community Festival from Aug 4 to 20, organised by non-profit organisation My Community and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board.

This fourth edition is also the biggest, with over 100 events including tours, exhibitions, workshops curated around the theme of “Love My Neighbour”.

Chinatown Complex has over 600 market, sundry and food stalls.