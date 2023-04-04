Most S’poreans return trays, because it’s socially responsible, not because of fines: Survey

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans are taking more personal responsibility for keeping food spaces clean, says a new survey, with 95 per cent of all respondents returning their trays and crockery every time they ate at a coffee shop or hawker centre in 2022.

This is a 46 per cent increase from the number in 2021, following a fine that was introduced at the beginning of 2022 for those who did not clear their trays.

While this behavioural change can be partly explained by the fine, the survey also found deeper shifts in attitudes toward personal responsibility underfoot, with 78.4 per cent of respondents claiming that they cleared their tables because it was the socially responsible thing to do, rather than because they were trying to avoid being fined.

Additionally, 84 per cent of respondents said they believed that the individual diner is primarily responsible for keeping tables clean, rather than cleaning staff or outlet operators, up from 58 per cent of respondents in 2021.

These were among results highlighted in the fifth annual Public Cleanliness Satisfaction Survey 2022 conducted by The Singapore Management University (SMU), which surveyed 2,020 Singapore residents on their perceptions of cleanliness in the nation from July to October 2022 amidst the Covid 19 pandemic.

Respondents were surveyed on how clean they perceived Singapore to be across public domains such as parks and green spaces, MRT or LRT stations, food outlets in malls or hawker centres, toilets, and post events like the National Day Parade.

The respondents were also surveyed on the reasons behind their personal evaluations, and who they thought should be held responsible for these evaluations, among other things.

Professor Paulin Tay Straughan, sociology professor at SMU and co-lead of the study, said the findings of this year’s study regarding food spaces were exciting from a sociological perspective, because they pointed towards norms of a greater personal responsibility for keeping coffee shops and hawker centres clean.

But when it came to personal responsibility for other public spaces, such as outdoor parks, shopping malls or MRT stations, the picture was less rosy. Some 77 per cent of Singaporeans thought it was the government’s responsibility to keep Singapore clean in 2022, an increase from 73 per cent in 2021, an indication that the personal responsibility they felt in keeping food outlets clean did not translate elsewhere.

Instead, respondents felt that more money should be spent on hiring more cleaners in order to keep public spaces clean.

For instance, when presented with a scenario of overflowing rubbish bins, 59 per cent of respondents thought cleaners were not doing their job effectively, and 81 per cent felt that more money should be spent on cleaning services. In 2021, 59 per cent thought cleaners were not doing their job effectively, and 60 per cent felt that more money should be spent on cleaning services.

Also, 90 per cent of respondents also thought that Singapore was clean only because of the efficiency of its cleaning services, suggesting that individual responsibility was not highly rated as a reason for cleanliness, as it may be in nations like Japan.