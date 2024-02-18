Gen Zers do not want to just study overseas, but also work and live abroad

SINGAPORE – Mr Jonathan Lim, 24, was offered a place in a local university, but headed abroad to University College London instead to study mathematics.

Mr Lim, who is now in his final year of study, feels that studying abroad has made him more independent and resourceful. He also knows that living in London, one of the world’s top financial capitals, will make it easier for him to have a career in quantitative finance.

He says: “There is just too much structure and comfort at home. I feel living overseas will force me to grow up faster and fend for myself. Also, in the quantitative finance field that I am interested in, London is one of the best places in the world to chalk up some work experience.”

His comments echo the sentiments of Gen Z Singaporeans born between 1997 and 2012, who are heading overseas not just for degree studies, but also to work afterwards, so they get a head start in their careers.

Overseas education counsellors, who provide information and help students with their applications to universities, say the majority of Gen Z Singaporeans still have a strong preference to study in the United States, Britain and Australia.

There was a drop in Singapore student numbers during the Covid-19 pandemic, but latest figures show that demand is climbing back to pre-pandemic levels and likely to exceed them.

About 6,800 Singaporeans are now enrolled in British universities, taking up undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.

In the US, the Open Doors 2023 report and other sources state that there were 3,183 Singaporeans enrolled in its universities.

Australian government figures show that the number of Singaporeans enrolled in universities there is close to 6,000.

In recent years, Gen Zers, who are hyperconnected with their peers across the planet through social media and interested in different cultures, are also heading to South Korea, some European countries and Japan, reported to be the fastest-growing destination among Gen Zers and millennials in an American Express Travel survey.

But wherever the destination, Singaporeans will make a beeline for top universities.

Ms Kelly Cheong, senior education counsellor at IDP Singapore, one of the largest agencies providing information and counselling for those heading abroad, says: “Singaporeans, especially if they have the grades, still want to go to the top-ranked universities.

“In Britain, it is the Oxbridge universities and the likes of London School of Economics and Political Science, University College London and King’s College.

“In Australia, it is the University of Melbourne, University of Sydney and University of New South Wales.”

In the US, it is the eight Ivy League universities, such as Harvard and Yale, and the likes of Stanford University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Ms Cheong adds: “Most of them are supported by their parents. But they are mindful of the costs and want it to be worth the money they are going to spend.”