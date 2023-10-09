Gen Z will carry the deepest psychological scars from inflation

LONDON - The recent surge in inflation may have left Gen Z permanently scarred and afraid prices will rise, new research shows, in findings that could complicate the job of central bankers for years to come.

Younger generations have historically had much lower inflation expectations than older age groups that remember the bouts of surging prices in the 1970s and 1980s.

However, analysis based on UK data found that inflation expectations of those aged 16 to 24 in Gen Z have risen more than any other age group since the pandemic and war in Ukraine sent prices rocketing.

Evidence from Europe also indicates that the scarring caused to generations by high inflation can be inherited down the generations, while other research focused on the Federal Reserve in the US suggests that an experience effect from inflation even affects central bankers.

The research is important because it touches on how inflation expectations are shaped and how a significant period of higher prices can shift the way people think.

It points to more pressure from workers to raise pay and interest rates staying elevated for longer.

Having experienced double-digit price growth for the first time, young people in the UK are more likely to expect high inflation to continue, Bloomberg analysis of Bank of England (BOE) data found. That spells difficulty for policymakers who are trying to meet a 2 per cent inflation target by discouraging workers from bidding up wages.

“Inflation expectations have gone up a lot among young people,” Michael Saunders, senior adviser at Oxford Economics and a former Bank of England rate-setter, said of the British situation.

“It’s reasonable to expect there will be some scarring on inflation expectations,” he said. “The young who thought that high inflation would mean 2 per cent or 3 per cent now might have a much wider range of expectations of where inflation could be.”

Inflation expectations help determine pay demands, and in turn price setting by companies. Controlling those expectations is a key task for policymakers, who want to keep them anchored around 2 per cent.

Economists call this an “experience effect”, where people living through periods of volatile and high price growth in the 1970s and 1980s have those memories seared more deeply in their thinking than those who just know about it from history books.

The experience effect can have a powerful impact, according to research by Ulrike Malmendier, a professor of economics at the University of California in Berkeley.

Dramatic economic experiences, such as high inflation and unemployment spikes “leave a lasting impact on how you form beliefs for years to come”, she said.