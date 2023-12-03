Futuristic fleet to join S’pore’s cable cars in 2024 as it turns 50

SINGAPORE – The skyline here will be adorned with shiny “Christmas baubles” in 2024, with Singapore Cable Car (SCC) unveiling its new cabins interspersed with the current ones in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

The seven spherical NexGen cabins will be distinctly different from the current cable cars in Singapore – or anywhere in the world.

Passengers will enter the silvery, mirrored cabin through double doors that slide open on both sides, and take in views through a large front-facing porthole window and a transparent glass bottom. Outward-opening windows enhance natural cross-ventilation too.

At night, these futuristic pods will be outlined in colourful LED lights, whose hues change to mark special occasions, such as National Day when they will run red.

Joining the fleet on the Mount Faber Line connecting Mount Faber and Sentosa Island, these new six-person cabins will offer breathtaking aerial views of Singapore’s southern area from 100m above sea level over a roughly 30-minute round trip.

“The NexGen cabins will be the world’s first chrome spherical cable car cabins, providing an immersive and visually captivating experience with their futuristic look and fully transparent glass bottom,” said Mr Buhdy Bok, managing director of Mount Faber Leisure Group which operates SCC.

The new cabins have been five years in the making, with discussions with Swiss manufacturer CWA Constructions SA starting after SCC’s 45th anniversary.

Mr Bok said he thought it would be an opportune time to develop a new generation of cable cars to “change the skyline of Singapore and rekindle Singaporeans’ love for their cable cars”.

“We decided on a radical change for the shape of the cable car to make it more exciting. The idea of the spherical cabin came up, as well as a modern and futuristic look,” he said, adding that the cabins are made exclusively for Singapore.

More than 60 million passengers have taken the cable car since 1974, of whom 80 per cent were tourists. The proportion of locals has risen since the Covid-19 pandemic, said Mr Bok, who expects ridership to hit one million in 2023 even though tourism arrivals have not fully rebounded to pre-pandemic levels.

Noting that guests’ expectations are always rising, Mr Bok said: “The challenge has always been, how do you meet or even exceed those expectations? Change is a very constant element in tourism.”

A Swiss-made Singapore icon

The futuristic NexGen cabins will be unveiled at Mount Faber Peak in February 2024 as SCC marks its 50th anniversary, although they will take to the skies later in the year.

Singapore’s cable cars are manufactured in a workshop nestled in the serene and picturesque Olten, Switzerland.

CWA Constructions, the world’s leading manufacturer of cable car cabins, has been the Republic’s go-to supplier for about 50 years.

The company, which started in 1939, has 160 employees who design and produce about 2,000 cable car cabins and rail vehicles a year. Of these, 90 per cent are exported to 96 overseas markets including Europe, Mexico, the United States, Vietnam and Singapore.

Among its innovations is the Stuckli Rondo, the world’s first revolving gondola, unveiled in Sattel, Switzerland, in 2005. The eight-person cabin floor, and the entire gondola itself, revolves during the ride to and from the Swiss Alps. In 2016, CWA came up with the world’s largest aerial tramway cabins, with a capacity of 230 people per cabin, in Halong Bay, Vietnam.

The company began conceptualising the NexGen cabins more than two years ago. Fabrication of the cabins takes six to nine months.