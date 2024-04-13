Marine Parade’s future lies in Tan See Leng’s good hands, new grassroots leaders: Goh Chok Tong

SINGAPORE – The future of the Marine Parade estate will rest on the leadership of Dr Tan See Leng and its grassroots leaders, Mr Goh Chok Tong said.
Speaking to Marine Parade residents at the estate’s 50th anniversary event on April 13, Mr Goh singled out the new grassroot leader, Dr Choo Pei Ling, and said she represents the “present and the future”.
Mr Goh is currently adviser emeritus to Marine Parade grassroots organisations (GROs), and before that, served as MP for Marine Parade from 1976, before stepping down in 2020.
“The baton has been passed,” Mr Goh said as he spoke about leadership transitions in Marine Parade.
He added that at the national level, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will also hand over leadership to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong some time in 2024.
Dr Choo, who is the organising chairwoman for the event, is an assistant professor at the Singapore Institute of Technology’s Health and Social Sciences cluster. She serves as a grassroots volunteer and chairwoman of the Young People’s Action Party in Marine Parade.
She is also a member of the Marine Parade Citizens Consultative Committee.
She has been spotted in recent months alongside Dr Tan See Leng, adviser to Marine Parade GRC GROs and Minister for Manpower, as well as other members of Marine Parade GRC, including the MPs, Mr Edwin Tong and Mr Seah Kian Peng, on various occasions.
When asked on April 13 by the media whether she had plans to run for elections, Dr Choo said she was just “volunteering”.
As organising chairwoman for Marine Parade’s 50th anniversary celebration, Dr Choo said among many events she has planned, this one is “unique”.
“It has been 50 years since the first residents moved here in April 1974, so it is a very special occasion,” she said.
There has been a noticeable uptick in political activity as parties gear up for the next election, due to be called by November 2025. Recent developments, including both publicly announced and more discreet changes, have sparked interest and discussion among political observers.
Speaking to media, Dr Tan said with regard to leadership in Marine Parade, there has always been a “long line of succession planning”.
When asked about Dr Choo’s plans to run in the next elections, he said: “Whether she has interest in politics, you need to ask her yourself.”
He added that Dr Choo’s aunt is part of the Marine Parade’s Merchant Association, and as a result, Dr Choo has witnessed the good work of the volunteers, as well as served as a volunteer for many years.
The celebration at 50A Marine Terrace had many residents singing and clapping along to songs and performances put on by members of the community, including a skit by youth members of The Hut Limited about the evolution of the estate.
Residents also enjoyed a variety of carnival games, an exhibition booth to showcase the history of Marine Parade and new plans they can expect in the estate, such as the development of Marine Terrace MRT station.
Retiree Eddy Lim, 81, said he has been a resident of Marine Parade since 1975, a year after the first Housing Board flats in the estate opened for balloting.
Mr Lim said: “I was just married and was looking for a place to stay and decided to choose Marine Parade even though it was still developing.
“I took the gamble and I never regretted it.”
He saw the evolution of the estate, and remembers fondly the development of East Coast Park and Parkway Parade, as well as the planting of more trees in the area.
“Marine Parade is a warm community, everyone is close to each other,” he said.
“I stay right at the blocks by the sea near East Coast Park and the air is fresh, maybe that is why I can live here for so long,” Mr Lim quipped, adding that he also enjoys access to facilities such as the nearby wet and dry markets and shopping malls.
“Marine Parade has everything I need, there is no need for me to go anywhere else.”
Dr Tan said the estate was one that was built from the ground, and was developed through major land reclamation.
“From our humble beginnings, it has grown into a dynamic and bustling neighbourhood, pulsating with life and energy,” he said, paying tribute to the work done by Mr Goh, who had spent more than 40 years in Marine Parade, as well as the dedication by volunteers and community partners.
More than just the new MRT, residents will also be able to look forward to a new community club, care hub and library, Dr Tan said.
Hannah Leitao, 14, who grew up in Marine Parade, said her favourite part of living in the estate was her proximity to the beach.
“I cycle and skate at East Coast Park quite often, and I can feel the sea breeze from my home,” she said, adding that she also enjoys the community and eating bee hoon from the Marine Terrace Market every Saturday morning.
Hannah said: “Marine Parade has everything, so I think I can live here my whole life.”