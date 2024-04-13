Marine Parade’s future lies in Tan See Leng’s good hands, new grassroots leaders: Goh Chok Tong

SINGAPORE – The future of the Marine Parade estate will rest on the leadership of Dr Tan See Leng and its grassroots leaders, Mr Goh Chok Tong said.

Speaking to Marine Parade residents at the estate’s 50th anniversary event on April 13, Mr Goh singled out the new grassroot leader, Dr Choo Pei Ling, and said she represents the “present and the future”.

Mr Goh is currently adviser emeritus to Marine Parade grassroots organisations (GROs), and before that, served as MP for Marine Parade from 1976, before stepping down in 2020.

“The baton has been passed,” Mr Goh said as he spoke about leadership transitions in Marine Parade.

He added that at the national level, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will also hand over leadership to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong some time in 2024.

Dr Choo, who is the organising chairwoman for the event, is an assistant professor at the Singapore Institute of Technology’s Health and Social Sciences cluster. She serves as a grassroots volunteer and chairwoman of the Young People’s Action Party in Marine Parade.

She is also a member of the Marine Parade Citizens Consultative Committee.

She has been spotted in recent months alongside Dr Tan See Leng, adviser to Marine Parade GRC GROs and Minister for Manpower, as well as other members of Marine Parade GRC, including the MPs, Mr Edwin Tong and Mr Seah Kian Peng, on various occasions.

When asked on April 13 by the media whether she had plans to run for elections, Dr Choo said she was just “volunteering”.

As organising chairwoman for Marine Parade’s 50th anniversary celebration, Dr Choo said among many events she has planned, this one is “unique”.

“It has been 50 years since the first residents moved here in April 1974, so it is a very special occasion,” she said.