Research projects on tree health, e-waste recycling aim to enhance Singapore’s sustainability

SINGAPORE – Over three years, scientists from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) will scrutinise the soil in forests and urban green spaces in Singapore to compare nutrient cycles and find out if the Republic’s greening efforts are on the right track.

Nutrient cycles – where plants take in and release nutrients throughout their growth and decomposition – are a crucial indicator of an ecosystem’s health. Nutrient flows can be affected by changes in weather, climate and urbanisation.

Through the $1.82 million project, the scientists at the NTU Asian School of the Environment plan to build baseline data on the rates of release of nutrients by dead leaves and soil in forests and parks to develop a protocol for long-term monitoring.

This is one of four research projects aimed at enhancing Singapore’s sustainability and urban planning that were announced by National Development Minister Desmond Lee on Wednesday.

“This will enable us to better understand the impact of our City in Nature efforts and help us to refine our urban greening strategies,” said Mr Lee at the Urban Solutions and Sustainability R&D Congress held at Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

Findings from the nutrient cycle project will be used to create models showing cycling rates in different environmental conditions and land management scenarios to find ways to improve a park or nature reserve’s resilience and health.

Two other research projects involve academic institutes working with government bodies to improve urban planning.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority and the Singapore University of Technology and Design are in a five-year programme to help urban planners become better decision-makers amid development constraints.

And on Wednesday, the Centre for Liveable Cities and the Singapore-ETH Centre inked an agreement to share knowledge and translate scientific know-how into actual solutions to improve planning and development.

The fourth research project aims to extract as much valuable metal as possible from used lithium-ion batteries and solar panels through more cost-effective and sustainable methods.

Between 2018 and 2023, scientists from NTU and the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) developed novel ways to recycle e-waste, such as using orange and other citrus fruit peels to break down and recycle lithium-ion batteries.

Now, the scientists have been given $17 million through the National Environment Agency to scale up their solutions at the industrial stage.

Their battery recycling process involves shredding used batteries and separating plastics and metals such as copper and aluminium. The recovered black mass is dissolved in concoctions derived from highly acidic fruit peels. Eventually, metals used for battery electrodes, such as cobalt, lithium and nickel, are precipitated as metal salts.