Can we work with nature to make our cities more prepared for climate change?

Green walls, rain gardens, mangrove reforestation and other nature-based solutions are gaining traction globally. As we experience warmer days and more unpredictable rainy seasons, South-east Asian countries are increasingly looking to nature to help us cope with the effects of climate change.

Singapore is recognised as a champion of urban greenery or so-called urban “nature-based solutions”, and its experience and know-how benefit other countries.

Yet let’s not forget that Singapore is an exception when it comes to urbanisation in Asia-Pacific: Being a landlocked city-state, its horizontal growth is limited by the social and environmental costs of land reclamation.

Most importantly, Singapore’s unique socio-economic policies mean that it is likely the only country in the region without informal settlements or slums – neighbourhoods often with precarious housing and limited access to infrastructure.

According to United Nations estimates, more than one billion people live in informal settlements globally, and South and South-east Asia are currently home to most of them. The residents of quickly growing informal settlements are disproportionately affected by hazards such as heatwaves and floods.

This makes it important to study the win-win potential of nature-based solutions for informal settlements: Not only could these solutions help address current climate hazards – by providing shade for heat mitigation or absorbing water for flood reduction – but they could also help improve living conditions more broadly, by supporting food production or fostering social cohesion.

And the cherry on top is that nature-based solutions also help address the unfolding biodiversity crisis in the region by promoting an ecosystem-based approach and restoring or protecting current ecosystems.

What we know about nature-based solutions in informal settlements

To move from theory to practice, we recently reviewed hundreds of documents from South-east Asian and the Pacific countries to examine the state of the art.

We found 37 projects that are already using such solutions in informal settlements – a figure that is a lower bound of the actual number of projects, as not all projects are documented, let alone in English-language literature.

Yet these projects demonstrate that at least six types of nature-based solutions are used in the region, including tree planting, constructed wetlands and coastal reforestation.

These projects are concentrated in eight countries (shown on the map) and are implemented by governments, communities and non-governmental organisations, such as the Asian Cities Climate Change Resilience Network, the Asian Coalition for Housing Rights and the Cities Alliance.