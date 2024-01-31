From air-con technician to company director: How committing to upskilling led to his success

It was his first full-time job. But barely a month in, Mr Roy Ee was ready to quit.

Mr Ee, aged 22 then, found work as a commercial air-conditioning technician for local integrated facilities management company Keppel FMO. His job was to maintain and service the air-con units of passenger boarding bridges at Changi Airport.

It involved spending long hours under the sun, working at heights of up to six metres. “I found it really tough,” says Mr Ee, 41, who took home a three-figure salary.

“I couldn’t bring myself to climb that high, and return home covered in grease every day.” He was single and living with his parents and three siblings in a four-room Housing Board flat in Tampines then.

Mr Ee felt like his options were limited. With a National Trade Certificate (NTC) 2 qualification from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), pursuing better options proved challenging. The NTC certification was replaced by the National ITE Certificate, or Nitec, in 2002.

What stopped him from quitting? He believed that leaving a company shortly after joining would reflect badly on him. “Another company may not hire me if I’m seen as a quitter,” says Mr Ee.

In 2014, Keppel FMO was acquired by French energy solutions company Engie through its subsidiary Engie South East Asia (formerly known as GDF Suez and Cofely South East Asia).

As the company evolved over the last 20 years, so did Mr Ee. Today, he is head of integrated facilities management for Engie’s operations in Singapore, earning a six-figure annual income.

What was his turning point? Observing his supervisors, who were technical officers, spend comparatively more time working from the comforts of their office.

He was envious. It made him ask: “Why can’t I be like them? What would it take for me to grow, and transition from spending long hours outdoors to conducting briefings and doing inspections?

“I started to think about how I could turn things around for myself. For me to grow and to excel, I had to further my studies.”

Staying committed to the process

Looking to gain skills that would expand his scope, Mr Ee pursued a Higher Nitec in electrical engineering in 2005 – returning to ITE four years after graduating.

“I couldn’t handle electrical problems back then,” says Mr Ee. “I figured these skills would help me be more self-sufficient, and stay competitive.”

But his pursuit of a better future meant two years of gruelling schedules and unwavering commitment. His five-and-a-half-day work schedule included evening classes four times a week. On Sundays, he helped his 73-year-old father, who ran a stall as a butcher. His mother, 69, is a homemaker.