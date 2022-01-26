Skills mastery award winner inspires with commitment to upskilling and mentoring

For as long as Ms Ong Tun Kim can remember, her life has been shaped by her relentless pursuit of higher knowledge.

The payoff: A fulfilling and enriching career – and, last month, recognition with the award of the SkillsFuture Fellowships.

Ms Ong has worked in various roles throughout her 30 years at tech giant IBM, from administration and procurement to operations and supply chain management.

Today, Ms Ong, 53, is the general manager at IBM Manufacturing Solutions, where she oversees the supply chain operations in Singapore.

Outside work, she is also a certified neuro-linguistic programming practitioner, a professional career coach, and has skills in data science and design thinking.

She is driven by one core principle: Never stop learning. “The day I stop learning is the day I stop growing,” says Ms Ong.

Her commitment to learning and self-development was recognised by two of her managers at IBM, who nominated her for the SkillsFuture Fellowships 2021.

One of them is Mr John Dell'Arciprete, director, Supply Assurance at IBM Systems Group, who has worked with Ms Ong for about 10 years.

“Tun Kim has an extraordinary ability to inspire and influence people,” he says. “She has been devoting her time to developing herself, developing leaders, and sharing her expertise for many years.”

Established by SkillsFuture Singapore, the SkillsFuture Fellowships award individuals who demonstrate a strong commitment to skills mastery in their work and who contribute to developing the skills of others. Last year, 18 awardees — including Ms Ong — received $10,000 each to further develop their skills.

Ms Ong plans to use her prize money to pay for a psychology course and formal facilitation training.