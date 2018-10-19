Founders' Memorial to be located at 5ha site at Bay East Garden, with plans moving into design phase

SINGAPORE - The plans for a memorial to honour the pioneer leaders of Singapore are moving forward with a committee calling for ideas on how the Founders' Memorial, which will be located at a 5ha site in Bay East Garden, should look like.

A competition will be held in January next year to call for proposals from architects and designers for the design of the memorial, which will cover the period in Singapore after World War II to its first few decades of independence, focusing on key milestones and stories in the country's growth.

It will likely house permanent and temporary galleries, as well as a visitor centre and multi-purpose rooms which could host school excursions and citizenship ceremonies.

The National Heritage Board will help to curate stories from the public for the memorial.

Mr Lee Tzu Yang, chairman of the Founders' Memorial Committee, gave these updates at a media conference on Friday (Oct 19) at the Esplanade, where he also shared key findings of its engagement sessions with the public.

Over the last two years, the committee has reached out to more than 32,000 people through dialogues, surveys and workshops. Different groups like historians, educators, architects and students were also consulted.

Mr Lee, who is also chairman of Esplanade, said that the pioneer leaders' boldness, diligence, willingness to persevere through adversity, incorruptibility as well as integrity were some of the important values that were gleaned from public feedback.

He said while the project may invite cynicism, with some seeing it as propaganda, the Founders' Memorial is meant to unify Singaporeans from all walks of life and generations, including those who hold different or opposing views.

It is not meant to highlight personalities and people, he reiterated, but to capture the values and ideals that have made Singapore what it is today, and will carry it into the future.

"I think (the late) Mr Lee Kuan Yew would have wanted that," he said.

The next stage of the Founders' Memorial project will be led by a 15-member team which now comprise five new members.

They are: Mr Jeff Cheong, president of creative agency Tribal Worldwide (Asia); Mr Shahrany Hassan, founder and director of Legal Matters, a firm specialising in lawyer referral service; Professor Tan Tai Yong, president and professor of humanities (history) at Yale-NUS College; Mr Wong Siew Hoong, director-general of education at the Education Ministry; and National Heritage Board chairman Ms Yeoh Chee Yan have also joined the committee.

Construction of the memorial will start from 2021.

The committee had previously indicated the Founders' Memorial could open by 2025, in time for Singapore's 60th year of independence.