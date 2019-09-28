40 newsrooms celebrate World News Day

SINGAPORE - Forty newsrooms celebrated the positive impact of professional journalism on their communities on World News Day (WND) on Saturday (Sept 28).

Two new titles joined the initial 38 on the eve of the day: Publico, a Portuguese national newspaper and The Telegraph of India.

Newsrooms around the world celebrated the day with special editorial content for their readers via their print and digital platforms. They also promoted the day on social media and some sent out press releases and news alerts to their readers on their contributions and efforts. In Singapore, a public forum on the significance of real news and a special video show were also part of the activities.

South Korea's Chosun Ilbo picked up 36 of the 47 articles on WND for its own readers.

Brazil's Zero Hora newspaper carried a special report with content from several newsrooms - among them The Jakarta Post, China Daily, Germany's Suddeutsche, Times of India, The Bangkok Post, Mexico's OEM and an interview with The Straits Times' editor-in-chief Warren Fernandez.

Publico carried reports on the issue of deepfakes to mark the day while several titles in Asia did their own editorial specials in print and online, including the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Viet Nam News, The Daily Star and Sin Chew Daily.

Their publications included their own contributions, content from other newsrooms as well as commentaries on WND.

Asia News Network, an alliance of 24 news titles of which The Straits Times is a member, carried it as its top news highlight of the day.

Many participating newsrooms and other stakeholders highlighted content on the WND website, which carries stories and videos of impact submitted by participating newsrooms.

In Singapore, a 30-minute talk show highlighted the legwork and effort that goes into producing credible content by newsrooms worldwide and the a difference it can make to the lives of people in different communities.

More than 150 people also turned up for the forum at Singapore's Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central,a career and technical education institute.

Speakers on the first panel, comprising regional editors from Sri Lanka, Myanmar and the Philippines attending an Asian Journalism Fellowship program in Singapore, shared their experience in covering conflict in their countries.

This was followed by a session on Fighting Fake News and a third session on stories that changed people's lives.

Participating newsrooms included the South China Morning Post, China Daily, JoongAng Ilbo and both Malay and Chinese titles from Malaysia, together with The Straits Times.

Created last year, WND was marked for the first time in Asia, after the newly launched World Editors Forum, Asia chapter (WEF-Asia), agreed in May to host it.

The initiative eventually became global after WEF- Asia's founding chairman and Mr Fernandez was elected the global president of World Editors Forum (WEF) in June.

WEF is the network for editors within the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (Wan-Ifra).

Find out more about World News Day.

Here is the list of newsrooms from around the world that have joined the World News Day campaign.

1. The Daily Star, Bangladesh

2. Zero Hora, Brazil

3. China Daily, China

4. Fiji Sun, Fiji

5. Suddeutsche Zeitung, Germany

6. South China Morning Post, Hong Kong

7. Anandabazar Patrika, India

8. DT Next, India

9. Metro Vaartha, India

10. The Hindu, India

11. The Hindu Business Line, India

12. The Lede, India

13. The Quint, India

14. Times of India, India

15. Antara News, Indonesia

16. The Jakarta Post, Indonesia

17. Bernama News Agency, Malaysia

18. BFM 89.9 Radio, Malaysia

19. Sin Chew Daily, Malaysia

20. The Star, Malaysia

21. El Sol de Mexico, Mexico

22. The New Telegraph, Nigeria

23. The Nation, Nigeria

24. ABS-CBN, Philippines

25. Manila Bulletin, Philippines

26. Philippine Daily Inquirer, Philippines

27. Asian Scientist Magazine, Singapore

28. CNA, Singapore

29. The Straits Times, Singapore

30. Berita Harian, Singapore

31. Tamil Murasu, Singapore

32. Times Select, South Africa

33. The Chosun Ilbo, South Korea

34. JoongAng Daily, South Korea

35. The China Post, Taiwan

36. United Daily News Group, Taiwan

37. Bangkok Post, Thailand

38. Viet Nam News, Vietnam