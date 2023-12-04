‘Forgive me’: Teens from Girls’ Home pen what they can’t say in songs to their families

SINGAPORE - “Assalamualaikum Mama, Papa (Peace be upon you, Mama and Papa), Ni Kakak tau (This is Big Sister),” began a girl’s earnest voice over the plaintive opening chords of a song.

It was a humble affair in the school hall, with fairy lights strung by the wooden stage, but otherwise it was like any other school hall except for the presence of auxiliary police officers.

Parents were gathered in August as part of an annual showcase to watch their daughters perform at the Singapore Girls’ Home. Muted sniffs were heard as the 15 teens shared their songs.

Forgive Me was the result of Anna’s (not her real name) 10-week labour of love from June to August. The 16-year-old who ran away from home multiple times had breached a youth court order to stay in a voluntary children’s home, and her mother had her admitted to the Girls’ Home.

Residents in youth homes, some of whom have committed crimes such as gang involvement and sex offences, go through development and therapeutic programmes, and are taught skills to make changes to their lives. They also receive educational or vocational training to attain qualifications.