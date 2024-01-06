Flying Tiger and pioneer SIA pilot Ho Weng Toh dies, aged 103

SINGAPORE - One of the last surviving members of a group of World War II pilots dubbed the Flying Tigers, Captain Ho Weng Toh, died in the morning of Jan 6. He was 103.

Known affectionately as Winkie, Captain Ho’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his nephew John Ho.

Mr Ho said on Facebook: “My dearest uncle Winkie passed away this morning. He was a grand 103 years old. He lived a life many of us would dream of... A precious generation who had a much tougher and unpredictable life, who sacrificed so much so that my generation could live a peaceful and much easier life.

“To him, and the rest of that generation, I say thank you. ”

Born in Ipoh in 1920, Captain Ho attended university in Hong Kong when the Japanese invaded China in 1941.

He then signed up as trainee pilot with the Chinese-American Composite Wing, dubbed the Flying Tigers, and joined other Chinese and American pilots in Arizona where he received his flying training.

As a B-25 Mitchell bomber pilot, Captain Ho flew missions over occupied China during World War II and returned a hero in Ipoh.

In 1949, he married Augusta Rodrigues, who died in 1977 of lung cancer.

He then joined the now-defunct Malayan Airlines in 1951, and was then a founding pilot of the Singapore Airlines.

He retired three decades later as chief pilot of SIA’s Boeing 737 fleet.