‘King of the parade square’: Singapore’s first RSM Shamsudin Shadan dies at 90

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Armed Forces’ (SAF) first Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM), Captain (Retired) Shamsudin Shadan, died on Tuesday morning at the age of 90.

Besides holding the moniker “king of the parade square” and being RSM of the 1st Battalion, Singapore Infantry Regiment, he also organised the country’s first National Day Parade (NDP) in 1966 as the parade RSM.

In a tribute, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong described his former RSM at the SAF Training Institute (Safti) as an “example of discipline and pride in the SAF”.

“He was one of our SAF pioneers who undertook the difficult task of building up our defence forces when we became independent.

“Cpt (Ret) Shamsudin left a lasting impression on me and the thousands of SAF servicemen who experienced Safti training,” PM Lee said on Facebook.