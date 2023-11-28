Heavy afternoon downpour causes flash floods in Jurong West

SINGAPORE – Several roads in the Jurong West area were flooded on Nov 28 afternoon following heavy rainfall over western Singapore.

National water agency PUB said on Facebook the same evening that a flash flood had occurred in Boon Lay Way at 3.42pm. It subsided within 20 minutes.

In a separate alert on Telegram earlier in the afternoon, PUB said the flash flood affected two of the three lanes there.

PUB said on Facebook that its Quick Response Teams were on site to help the publicod. It added that it had issued flood risk alerts for six locations.

Videos posted on Facebook show the water level in Boon Lay Avenue near River Valley High School almost reaching the height of seats at a bus stop, with vehicles travelling slowly along that road.