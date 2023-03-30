Burst of heavy rain leads to flash flood warnings in several parts of Singapore

SINGAPORE – A heavy burst of rain in the late afternoon on Thursday resulted in a flash flood in the Orchard area.

In a Twitter post at 6.08pm, national water agency PUB issued a flash flood risk alert in Kramat Lane and Cavenagh Road near Orchard Plaza, with water levels rising above 90 per cent of the drain capacity.

In an update on messaging app Telegram at 6.20pm, PUB advised people to avoid Kramat Lane and added that PUB officers had been deployed to render assistance.

Drains in 23 areas across the island reached 90 per cent capacity due to heavy rain on Wednesday afternoon, according to flash flood alerts by national water agency PUB.

In a second update at about 6.30pm, PUB said the flood in Kramat Lane had subsided.

It said heavy rain was expected in the southern, western and central parts of Singapore from 5.45pm until 6.45pm.

Between 5.58pm and 6.08pm, PUB issued flash-flood warnings for many other parts of the island. These included Cambridge Road, Bukit Timah Canal near Keng Lee Road, Mackenzie Road, Balestier Road, Thomson Road, Puay Hee Avenue and Siak Kew Avenue in Upper Serangoon, as well as Stamford Canal near Lucky Plaza.

On March 16, the weatherman said Singaporeans can expect short periods of moderate to heavy rain on most afternoons in the later part of the month. On some occasions, the showers could continue into the evening.

Prevailing north-east monsoon conditions were forecast to continue with low-level winds blowing from the north-west or north-east.