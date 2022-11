SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at Defu Lane, near Bartley Road East, on Friday evening.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post on Friday that it was alerted to a blaze at 53 Defu Lane 12 and that it was conducting firefighting operations.

At about 7.20pm, SCDF said the fire was under control and there were no reported injuries.

In a video clip from a nearby expressway, thick plumes of black smoke can be seen billowing upwards.