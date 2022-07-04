Fire breaks out at industrial building in Tuas, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE - Staff members were taking their lunch when the fire alarm went off, triggering an immediate evacuation from a five-storey industrial building in Tuas on Monday (July 4).

The blaze - involving waste paper and electronic products - broke out on the third floor. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Facebook that it was alerted to the incident at about 12.25pm.

No injuries were reported.

The building at 10 Tuas View Square belongs to Elms Industrial, a recycling and material management company specialising in the treatment, processing and recycling of electronic scrap.

When The Straits Times arrived at about 2.30pm, the fire had already been put out.

A male employee in his 30s said workers were having lunch on the first and second floors when they heard the fire alarm.

They had not noticed any smoke, and quickly got out of the building.

This was the first time a fire had occurred on the premises, said a representative from the company's management, who declined to be named.

The blaze, he noted, was confined to a small space, adding: "What is important is that the employees are okay, and we will cooperate with the authorities to find out what exactly happened."

A total of 17 emergency vehicles and about 80 firefighters were deployed by the SCDF. Four water jets were used to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading, before firefighters entered the building and extinguished it.

The flames were put out within 1½ hours. SCDF said the cause of the fire is under investigation.