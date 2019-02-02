Family reeling from two sons' deaths within a span of two months

SINGAPORE - A week after a 37-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a traffic accident in Tuas, his grief-stricken family is still looking for answers.

Mr Lin Ruiliang, a machine maintenance worker at Tuas Naval Base, was believed to have been on his way home from work when he was hit by a private bus on Monday (Jan 28).

The police said they were alerted to the accident near 59 Gul Road at 5.32pm that day.

For the Lin family, the accident came exactly two months after Mr Lin's 34-year-old brother died in his sleep on Nov 28 last year.

The family was still reeling from her second brother's sudden death when they lost Mr Lin too, said Mr Lin's sister, Ruifen.

Ms Lin, 33, is the youngest sibling and her parents' only surviving offspring.

When the family was notified of the accident at 7pm last Monday, Mr Lin's wife, Ms Lin's husband and cousin rushed to the scene.

The green private bus was parked some distance away but it was empty and the driver nowhere to be seen, said Mr Lin's sister.

She is appealing for eyewitnesses to come forward with videos or descriptions, and the family wants the private bus company to explain the accident.

"I have no idea if the accident was my brother's fault or the bus driver's fault. But no matter who was at fault, death still happened," she told The Sunday Times on Friday at a wake for her brother in Yishun.

"The bus driver or the company should have paid their last respects. But there was nothing. Not even a phone call."

The police are investigating the accident.

Related Story Motorcyclist dies after accident with private bus in Tuas

Mr Lin is survived by a daughter, who is in primary school and a son, who is nearly one year old.

The main priority of the family is to provide support and assistance to Mr Lin's wife and her children, said Ms Lin.

"My mum has been taking care of the children when their parents are at work, but the treatment now will be slightly different, because they have no father. The love for them will be even stronger."

After her second brother's death last November, her parents decided they would not be celebrating the Chinese New Year and there will be no reunion dinner this year.

Mr Lin's sister said her parents, who are both above 60 years old, are heartbroken and disappointed as no one from the private bus company has contacted them to explain what happened.

A few days ago she received a message from a Chinese-language newspaper that someone wanted to make a donation to the family. Her parents said no.

"It is not about money. At the end of the day, we need to know what happened because we want answers for my late brother."