Motorcyclist dies after accident with private bus in Tuas

SINGAPORE - A 37-year-old motorcyclist died in an accident with a bus in Tuas on Monday (Jan 28).

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident near 59 Gul Road at 5.23pm.

The male motorcyclist was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, police said.

Photos posted on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante on Monday night show the motorcyclist sprawled on the road, with a pool of blood near his head.

A green private bus is seen parked some distance away from him at the side of the road.

Social media users also shared a dashboard camera footage of the bus being towed away later on, escorted by a police car.

On Tuesday, a friend of the motorcyclist told Shin Min Daily News that the victim works at Tuas Naval Base.

The motorcyclist was identified by the Chinese-language daily as Lin Ruiliang, a machine maintenance worker who has been riding for over a decade.

Mr Lin was believed to be on the way home from work, said the friend, who declined to give his name.

The pair have known each other for several years.

"His family is heartbroken and anxious to know what happened. I hope witnesses can help provide more information on the accident," the friend said.

The police is investigating the accident.