FairPrice Group gives $40k in donations to Mendaki, breaks fast with beneficiaries

SINGAPORE – FairPrice Foundation, the philantrophic arm of FairPrice Group (FPG), on April 2 donated $40,000 to Malay/Muslim self-help group Yayasan Mendaki to support continuing education for the underprivileged in the community.

The “meaningful donation” is expected to aid about 200 beneficiaries, said Mendaki chief executive Zuraidah Abdullah, who received the cheque at a buka puasa, or break fast, event hosted by the foundation on the same day.

She expressed gratitude that FairPrice “shares Mendaki’s mission in helping to uplift families through education” and signals that support through meaningful donation.

Madam Zuraidah added that FairPrice was a long-standing corporate partner of Mendaki and thanked them for their generosity since 2014.

“We hope more would come forward to partner Mendaki to help students pursue their studies and dreams,” she said.

The foundation has contributed over $500,000 to Mendaki over the last decade, the group said in a statement on April 3.

Some beneficiaries of the donation from the Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union attended the event, which was organised together with NTUC and Focus Area 4, a joint project of the M³ alliance comprising Mendaki, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) and the People’s Association Malay Activity Executive Committees Council (Mesra).