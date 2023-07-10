Underwater mining of high seas inches closer, worrying environmentalists

UNITED NATIONS - Governments will soon likely be able to apply for deep sea mining contracts in international waters, a plunge into the unknown that is worrying conservationists as calls for a moratorium on such digging grow.

Starting on Monday, the United Nations’ (UN) International Seabed Authority (ISA), which governs seabed mining, is meeting in Jamaica. The gathering, which is due to wrap up on July 28, could lead to a decision to approve mining or a precautionary pause.

States have for 10 years been negotiating a mining code to set rules for the possible exploitation of nickel, cobalt and copper in deep seabed areas that fall outside of national jurisdictions.

But agreement has so far been elusive, and on Sunday, a clause expired that allows governments to apply for contracts while negotiations continue.

“I think it’s a very real possibility that we see an application submitted this year,” Ms Emma Wilson from the Deep Sea Conservation Coalition told AFP.

“So it’s crucial for states to be bold and implement the necessary measures to protect our ocean,” she said, adding that ISA is entering “the most critical decision-making period in the history of its existence”.

ISA was established under the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. It is responsible for protecting the seabed in the high seas, as well as regulating activities related to coveted minerals.

Presently, the Jamaica-based body grants only exploration permits for these areas, which the UN convention classifies as “the common heritage of mankind”.

In the summer of 2021, the small Pacific island state of Nauru threw a spanner into the works of the decade-long negotiations for the mining code by triggering a clause demanding that agreement be reached within two years.

With that timeframe now up, if Nauru were to apply for a contract for Naura Ocean Resources, a subsidiary of Canadian firm The Metals Company, then ISA would have to consider the request – but may not necessarily give the green light.

The Nauru authorities have given assurances that they will not act immediately, but other companies sponsoring states’ underwater mining ventures could take advantage of the opportunity, experts say.

“I’m not too concerned,” Mr Pradeep Singh, a laws of the sea expert at the Research Institute for Sustainability in Potsdam, Germany, told AFP.

“I think it would be a mistake to submit an application any time soon, seeing that states are still negotiating and working towards completing the regulation.

“The indication is quite clear that states are very reluctant and hesitant to allow mining to commence without regulations.”