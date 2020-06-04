Ex-Hyflux subsidiary employee faces corruption charges

A former human resource manager of a Hyflux subsidiary was charged with corruption yesterday.

Khoo Chen Ee, 36, who was with Hydrochem (S), is accused of receiving or agreeing to receive about $7,000 in "rewards" on three occasions between August and December 2018, from the director of Leeds HR Solution, Mr Elumalai Selvakumar.

Hydrochem is the predecessor of Hyflux, a water treatment company under criminal investigation for suspected false and misleading statements, and non-compliance with accounting standards. Khoo, a permanent resident, said in court yesterday that he intends to plead guilty.

A spokesman for Hydrochem said Khoo resigned in December 2018.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) did not say whether Mr Elumalai is facing any corruption charges.

Three Singaporeans were also charged with corruption in two separate cases yesterday.

Senior marketing manager Song Loo San, 70, is accused of giving bribes totalling US$27,300 (S$38,170) to his business partner Heng Chee Gim to advance the business interests of their respective companies. Song, who was then working with logistics company ATI Freight, had allegedly given the bribes on at least 34 occasions, between January 2016 and October 2018.

Heng, 46, who was then the marine logistics manager with Sasol Chemicals Pacific, was also charged with corruption for accepting the bribes.

CPIB said that businesses should have a level-playing field to advance their interests and engage in honest competition. "Those who resort to corrupt means to get ahead will face the consequences under the law," it said in a statement.

In a separate case, a halfway house employee was accused of accepting bribes from 12 of its residents, in exchange for being lenient to the recovering addicts or ex-offenders. Roy Evan Rajoo, 59, a former operations staff with Teen Challenge Singapore, was charged yesterday with accepting about $3,000 in loans from the residents between November 2018 and May last year.

Roy Evan also tried to obtain another $350 in loans from another two residents in March and May last year, said court documents.

For each count of corruption, offenders can be jailed for up to five years and fined a maximum of $100,000, or both.