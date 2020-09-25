Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 25

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Sept 25.
Stop worrying about being replaced by robots and focus on human strengths: Lawrence Wong
For instance, robots and computers will never be able to think creatively, brainstorm and challenge one another or come up with solutions as a team, he said.
Malaysia power struggle set to drag on as King recuperates in hospital; PM Muhyiddin says he's yet to hear from King
The monarch is under observation at a hospital, a palace official said.
Singapore and Japan launch residence track for business travellers who are work pass holders
Applications for the residence track will start from next Wednesday.
14-year-old Singaporean girl among 162 suspected drug offenders nabbed by CNB
The islandwide operation included raids in Jurong West, Bukit Panjang, Paya Lebar, Balestier and Tampines.
Singapore factory output snaps losing streak, surging 13.7% in August as semiconductors shine
Economists had expected a 4.6 per cent increase.
11 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 2 imported and none in the community
The new cases take Singapore's total to 57,665.
Unauthorised pumps selling unbranded diesel popping up in industrial areas
These sites are mostly in industrial areas such as Sungei Kadut, Woodlands and Tuas.
Google services, including Gmail and Meet, hit by hour-long outage on Sept 25 morning
It is the second time in over a month that Google services were down.
Hin Leong founder O.K. Lim slapped with second charge of abetment of forgery
The oil tycoon was accused of instructing an executive to write an e-mail allegedly intended to be used for the purpose of cheating.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un apologises over ‘defector’ shooting: Seoul
The North’s soldiers killed the man, doused his body in oil and set it on fire to prevent the spread of coronavirus.