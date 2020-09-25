Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 25

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Sept 25.

Stop worrying about being replaced by robots and focus on human strengths: Lawrence Wong

For instance, robots and computers will never be able to think creatively, brainstorm and challenge one another or come up with solutions as a team, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia power struggle set to drag on as King recuperates in hospital; PM Muhyiddin says he's yet to hear from King

The monarch is under observation at a hospital, a palace official said.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore and Japan launch residence track for business travellers who are work pass holders

Applications for the residence track will start from next Wednesday.

READ MORE HERE

14-year-old Singaporean girl among 162 suspected drug offenders nabbed by CNB

The islandwide operation included raids in Jurong West, Bukit Panjang, Paya Lebar, Balestier and Tampines.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore factory output snaps losing streak, surging 13.7% in August as semiconductors shine

Economists had expected a 4.6 per cent increase.

READ MORE HERE

11 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 2 imported and none in the community

The new cases take Singapore's total to 57,665.

READ MORE HERE

Unauthorised pumps selling unbranded diesel popping up in industrial areas

These sites are mostly in industrial areas such as Sungei Kadut, Woodlands and Tuas.

READ MORE HERE

Google services, including Gmail and Meet, hit by hour-long outage on Sept 25 morning

It is the second time in over a month that Google services were down.

READ MORE HERE

Hin Leong founder O.K. Lim slapped with second charge of abetment of forgery

The oil tycoon was accused of instructing an executive to write an e-mail allegedly intended to be used for the purpose of cheating.

READ MORE HERE

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un apologises over ‘defector’ shooting: Seoul

The North’s soldiers killed the man, doused his body in oil and set it on fire to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

READ MORE HERE