11 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 2 imported and none in the community

SINGAPORE - There were 11 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Friday noon (Sept 25), taking Singapore's total to 57,665.

This is the lowest daily figure for new patients since last Friday, when 11 new infections were also reported.

Friday’s new patients included two imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new community cases for the second day in a row.

More details will be announced on Friday night.

On Thursday, the 15 new coronavirus cases announced by MOH included five imported cases - one Singaporean, one permanent resident, one work pass holder, one dependant's pass holder and one long-term visit pass holder.

Four of them - including the Singaporean who is a 44-year-old man - returned from India, while the fifth imported case returned from Indonesia. All of them were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

There were no new community cases announced on Thursday.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 10 new coronavirus patients announced on Thursday.

Among these, five were identified as contacts of previous cases and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission. They were tested during their quarantine period, the ministry said.

The remaining five cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as rostered routine testing of workers staying in dormitories every fortnight.

No new clusters and no new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 patients were announced on Thursday.

MOH said that the dormitory cluster at 15 Kaki Bukit Crescent has been closed, as it has not had new cases linked to it for 28 days, or two incubation periods.

The number of new daily cases in the community in a week has remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one case a day for the past fortnight.

With 42 cases discharged on Thursday, 57,318 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 28 patients remained in hospital, while 266 were recuperating in community facilities. None was in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 32.3 million people. More than 987,000 people have died.