Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 15

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Sept 15.
Job vacancies in Singapore hit record high of 92,100 in June: MOM
The ratio of job vacancies to unemployed persons increased to above one for the first time since March 2019.
Singapore kicks off Covid-19 vaccine booster programme for seniors
Over the next few days, 140,000 seniors will receive invitations to make appointments for their booster shots.
Seniors urged to avoid social interactions for 2 weeks amid surge in Covid-19 cases
Seniors who have not been vaccinated are also urged to do so as soon as possible as the risk of an unvaccinated person getting severely ill is six times higher.
Pupils, teachers in primary schools, MOE pre-schools, special ed schools to get ART kits by this week
Pupils are to do a self-test at home this week, assisted by parents.
Next few weeks critical as Singapore faces unprecedented Covid-19 situation: Ong Ye Kung
The country is watching closely to see if more Covid-19 cases will lead to more severe illness and death.
Migrant workers living in dorms thrilled to return to Little India for first time in 1½ years
The first batch of workers included 35 from Westlite Mandai dormitory and four from The Leo dormitory.
Hackers pose as bank customers to make $500k in fake credit card payments by stealing OTPs
The bank customers said they did not initiate the transactions and did not receive the SMS OTPs needed to complete the transactions.
No specific terrorist threat to Singapore despite Japanese advisory: ISD
Japan recently issued an advisory to its citizens in South-east Asia, including Singapore, warning of a possible terror attack in crowded places.
Apple fined $1,000 for hosting social gathering with more than 50 staff at Orchard store
Under Covid-19 rules, enterprises permitted to operate must not physically hold social events involving staff.
Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore
The trend is fuelled by a rise in online shopping and pet ownership during the coronavirus pandemic.