Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 15

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Sept 15.

Job vacancies in Singapore hit record high of 92,100 in June: MOM

The ratio of job vacancies to unemployed persons increased to above one for the first time since March 2019.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore kicks off Covid-19 vaccine booster programme for seniors

Over the next few days, 140,000 seniors will receive invitations to make appointments for their booster shots.

READ MORE HERE

Seniors urged to avoid social interactions for 2 weeks amid surge in Covid-19 cases

Seniors who have not been vaccinated are also urged to do so as soon as possible as the risk of an unvaccinated person getting severely ill is six times higher.

READ MORE HERE

Pupils, teachers in primary schools, MOE pre-schools, special ed schools to get ART kits by this week

Pupils are to do a self-test at home this week, assisted by parents.

READ MORE HERE

Next few weeks critical as Singapore faces unprecedented Covid-19 situation: Ong Ye Kung

The country is watching closely to see if more Covid-19 cases will lead to more severe illness and death.

READ MORE HERE

Migrant workers living in dorms thrilled to return to Little India for first time in 1½ years

The first batch of workers included 35 from Westlite Mandai dormitory and four from The Leo dormitory.

READ MORE HERE

Hackers pose as bank customers to make $500k in fake credit card payments by stealing OTPs

The bank customers said they did not initiate the transactions and did not receive the SMS OTPs needed to complete the transactions.

READ MORE HERE

No specific terrorist threat to Singapore despite Japanese advisory: ISD

Japan recently issued an advisory to its citizens in South-east Asia, including Singapore, warning of a possible terror attack in crowded places.

READ MORE HERE

Apple fined $1,000 for hosting social gathering with more than 50 staff at Orchard store

Under Covid-19 rules, enterprises permitted to operate must not physically hold social events involving staff.

READ MORE HERE

Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore

The trend is fuelled by a rise in online shopping and pet ownership during the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE HERE