Apple fined $1,000 for hosting social gathering with more than 50 people at Orchard store

SINGAPORE - Apple was fined $1,000 for holding a social workplace event at its Orchard Road store on June 18.

"Staff had gathered at the event to celebrate an employee's final day at the establishment," the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) told The Straits Times on Wednesday (Sept 15).

The Straits Times understands that more than 50 people were involved in the gathering.

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, enterprises permitted to operate must not physically hold social events involving their employees.

STB also said it has stepped up enforcement checks at tourism businesses and precincts, including in Orchard Road, at each phase of Singapore's reopening.

These include both stand-alone stores - such as the Apple store- and shopping malls.

"We will continue to conduct regular enforcement checks and will not hesitate to take firm enforcement action against businesses or members of public who flout safe management measures," STB said.

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act passed in Parliament on April 7 last year, first-time offenders who do not comply with safe management measures will face a fine of up to $10,000 or a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Repeat offenders may be fined up to $20,000 or jailed for up to twelve months, or both.