Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 10

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Sept 10.
Daily Covid-19 cases likely to soon exceed 1,000, next 2-4 weeks crucial for S'pore
The average daily number of cases has risen from 76 to 288 in the past week.
Covid-19 quarantine cut to 10 days due to Delta variant's shorter incubation
The Delta variant has an incubation period of 4 days or less on average.
More Covid-19 patients can recover at home, shorter quarantine: New measures at a glance
These include allowing infected children who are at least five years old, with no underlying illnesses, to recover at home.
Seniors to be invited to register for Covid-19 vaccine booster shots from Sept 14: MOH
The committee had said that seniors may develop a lower immune response to the initial two doses of vaccines.
SPH plan to hive off media business gets 97.5% shareholder approval
The vote paves the way for the formation of a new company limited by guarantee.
First giant panda cub born in S'pore is a boy; public can submit names until Sept 19
The cub will be given a name before its 100-day milestone on Nov 21.
Ex-Wildlife Reserves Singapore employees among 12 charged with corruption involving over $2.4m
A Rolex watch and a "Chanel" labelled wallet were among the ill-gotten gains of the two former employees.
Malaysia ex-premier Najib set for economic adviser role as PM Ismail looks to shore up support
This comes as PM Ismail seeks to maintain his slim majority ahead of next week’s Parliament sitting.
Hackers possibly stole personal data of 79,400 MyRepublic customers including copies of NRICs
The details stolen were identity verification documents related to customer applications for mobile services.
Luxury marketplace Reebonz appoints provisional liquidator to wind up company
Reebonz director Samuel Lim Kok Eng said the company "cannot by reason of its liabilities continue its business".