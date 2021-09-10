Luxury marketplace Reebonz appoints provisional liquidator to wind up company

SINGAPORE - Luxury marketplace Reebonz, hit earlier this year by complaints from buyers and sellers on its platform, announced on Friday (Sept 10) that it is in creditors' voluntary liquidation.

In a notice in The Business Times, Reebonz director Samuel Lim Kok Eng said the company "cannot by reason of its liabilities continue its business".

Another notice announced the appointment of provisional liquidator Tee Wey Lih of Acres Advisory on Sept 3 for the winding up of the company.

Reebonz's website said it will be undergoing maintenance from Sept 4 onwards, and added that "all orders till Sept 3 will be fulfilled".

"We will not be accepting new orders," it said, noting that it will keep customers updated on what is happening soon.

Reebonz, which runs an online platform for buying and selling a wide range of luxury items, came under fire from disgruntled sellers who claimed that the company had not paid them on time.

In a creditors' voluntary liquidation, directors of the company make an assessment that it is insolvent or likely to become insolvent, BT noted.

They then pass resolutions to put the company into provisional liquidation.

This liquidation decision is then confirmed by a subsequent meeting of shareholders, followed by a meeting of the creditors.

At the meeting, the creditors can decide if they want to keep the provisional liquidator nominated by the company, or if they prefer to change the liquidator.

The Straits Times reported in August that Reebonz owed more than $30,000 to 11 sellers on its platform as at Aug 26, according to complaints lodged with the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case).

Case received 22 complaints from buyers and sellers about the home-grown firm this year, up from 12 last year and three in 2019.

Although the agreed payout period is 20 business days, sellers complained they had not received payments even after waiting for several months.

Reebonz offers a White Glove service, where it picks up an item from the seller for free and makes an offer.

It then takes a cut of up to 40 per cent if the item is sold.

Sellers are notified after the item has been sold and past the return period. They will then be paid by bank transfer or through Reebonz store credits within 20 business days.

Reebonz, which reportedly had Temasek-backed Vertex Ventures and Mediacorp as early investors, was delisted from the Nasdaq last year, almost 1½ year after it went on the United States stock exchange.

It had failed to maintain a minimum share price of US$1 for more than 30 days.