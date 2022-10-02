Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 2

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, Oct 2.
Death toll in Indonesia football stampede jumps to 174: Deputy East Java governor
President Jokowi has ordered a probe, calling for this to be the “last soccer tragedy in the nation".
Major soccer stadium disasters over the last 40 years
Stampedes and rioting between fans have led to several disasters in football matches over the years.
Singapore Grand Prix sees record crowd of 302,000 after 2-year hiatus
Aspiring HDB resale flat buyers making new plans after property cooling measures introduced
Some are giving up their plans to buy a HDB resale flat, while others are renting to serve out the wait-out period.
'This is my biggest regret': Home-based baker recounts losing Instagram account to scammer
Mr Faisel Mohamed was tricked into allowing the scammer to reset his Instagram password and lock him out of his own account.
Showtime: Giant planet Jupiter just came closest to Earth in nearly 60 years
Jupiter will still reign as a bright white star in the early night sky until about early February 2023.
14.5km of new cycling paths completed in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan and Toa Payoh
Besides offering better connectivity, these improvements also provide a safer environment to those using the paths.
Opposition, public angry with Umno's call for polls close to Malaysia's flood season
Last year, eight of the 11 states in Peninsular Malaysia were hit by floods in December.
When workers are put on 'quiet firing'
Quiet quitting has heaped attention on so-called "slacker" employees - or those who seem content just fulfilling their job descriptions. But experts say there's a flip side: "quiet firing".
New kids on the rock: After yoga, spin and barre, bouldering is the hot new lifestyle sport
Bouldering has enjoyed a fresh wave of interest here in the past two years, buoyed by spiffy new gyms and an evolution into a fashionable sport.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!