Indonesia football stampede kills 129: Major soccer stadium disasters over the last 40 years

JAKARTA - At least 129 people were killed in a stampede at a football match in the Indonesian province of East Java on Saturday, police said.

Here is a look at some of the other major disasters in soccer stadiums over the last 40 years.

January 2022, Cameroon

At least eight people died and 38 were injured in a stampede at the Yaounde Olembe Stadium in Cameroon before the host country's Africa Cup of Nations last-16 game against Comoros.

February 2012, Egypt

Fans rioted at the end of a match between rivals Al-Masry and Al-Ahly in the city of Port Said. At least 73 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured, and the Egyptian league was suspended for two years.

March 2009, Ivory Coast

At least 19 people were killed during a stampede at Abidjan's Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium before a World Cup soccer qualifying match against Malawi.

May 2001, Ghana

Around 126 people were killed in a stampede at Accra's main soccer stadium when police fired tear gas at rioting fans in one of Africa's worst soccer disasters.

April 2001, South Africa

At least 43 people were crushed to death when soccer fans tried to force their way into Johannesburg's huge Ellis Park Stadium midway through a top South African league match.

October 1996, Guatemala

Up to 82 people died and at least 147 were injured when an avalanche of fans tumbled down seats and a flight of stairs at a World Cup qualifying match between Guatemala and Costa Rica in Guatemala City.

May 1992, France

A stand at Bastia's Furiani Stadium collapsed before a French Cup semi-final against Olympique de Marseille, killing 18 and injuring more than 2,300.

Last year, the French parliament passed a law banning professional matches taking place in the country on May 5 in memory of the victims.