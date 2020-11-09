Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 9

S'pore team's Covid-19 neutralising antibody test kit is first to get US FDA approval
The FDA said on its website that it had given emergency use authorisation for the kit, known as cPass.
Biden campaign urges US federal agency to approve official transition
Biden was declared the winner of the election by US networks, but Trump and his allies have made clear he does not plan to concede anytime soon.
6,370 jobs available in S'pore's manufacturing sector
This is about double the 3,200 job openings in the sector at the end of August.
SIA training programmes draw interest; carrier reduces losses to $300m a month
The new training programmes were one of SIA's innovations to cope with the impact of Covid-19.
What's next for Trump? Family business awaits his return
Mr Trump may make another run for the White House in 2024.
S'pore department stores going digital even as 11.11 online sales expected to break records
Isetan and Marks & Spencer have started selling their products on Lazada and are also participating in its 11.11 event.
Ant Group's stalled IPO seen slashing its value by $188 billion
New rules could force Ant to raise more capital to back lending.
8 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, all imported
There were no cases in the community or workers' dormitories.
Youth trespassed into NUS dorm multiple times and took women's undergarments
Goh An Soon pleaded guilty to one count each of misappropriating the lingerie and trespassing.
Clock Tower at Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall opens to visitors for first time
The approximately two-hour tour takes in the Old Parliament building and the Victoria buildings.