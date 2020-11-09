Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 9

S'pore team's Covid-19 neutralising antibody test kit is first to get US FDA approval

The FDA said on its website that it had given emergency use authorisation for the kit, known as cPass.

Biden campaign urges US federal agency to approve official transition

Biden was declared the winner of the election by US networks, but Trump and his allies have made clear he does not plan to concede anytime soon.

6,370 jobs available in S'pore's manufacturing sector

This is about double the 3,200 job openings in the sector at the end of August.

SIA training programmes draw interest; carrier reduces losses to $300m a month

The new training programmes were one of SIA's innovations to cope with the impact of Covid-19.

What's next for Trump? Family business awaits his return

Mr Trump may make another run for the White House in 2024.

S'pore department stores going digital even as 11.11 online sales expected to break records

Isetan and Marks & Spencer have started selling their products on Lazada and are also participating in its 11.11 event.

Ant Group's stalled IPO seen slashing its value by $188 billion

New rules could force Ant to raise more capital to back lending.

8 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, all imported

There were no cases in the community or workers' dormitories.

Youth trespassed into NUS dorm multiple times and took women's undergarments

Goh An Soon pleaded guilty to one count each of misappropriating the lingerie and trespassing.

Clock Tower at Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall opens to visitors for first time

The approximately two-hour tour takes in the Old Parliament building and the Victoria buildings.

