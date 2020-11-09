8 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were eight new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Monday noon (Nov 9), taking Singapore's total to 58,064.

There were no cases in the community or workers' dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were eight imported cases, who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Monday night, said MOH.

On Sunday, MOH reported two new imported coronavirus cases. According to the ministry, both were asymptomatic and tested as part of a screening programme.

One is a 38-year-old work permit holder who came from Indonesia, the other a 38-year-old Indian national who holds a dependant's pass and had arrived from the United Arab Emirates.

Sunday was the third day in a row with no new cases in the community or from worker's dormitories, MOH noted.

All identified close contacts of the two imported cases have been isolated and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period.

Serological tests will also be conducted on close contacts to determine if the cases could have been infected by them. Such tests are typically done to determine previous infections.

Singapore's Covid-19 death tally stands at 28, while 15 people who tested positive for the virus have died of other causes.

Since December last year, the virus outbreak has infected over 48 million people and killed more than 1.2 million people worldwide.