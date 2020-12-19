ESM Goh to undergo radiotherapy after removal of lump

Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong will be undergoing four weeks of radiotherapy following the removal of a lump in his larynx.

This is to ensure that all cancerous cells are killed off.

"Just like the weather these days, it never rains but pours for me medically," the former prime minister wrote in a Facebook post.

"What a way to celebrate the festive season!"

In the post, ESM Goh said the suspicious lump in his larynx was found to have cancerous squamous cells.

Although scans found no trace of these cells in his neck or chest, he will be undergoing radiotherapy to make sure all cancerous cells are killed off.

"I share my medical episodes to encourage everyone to go for regular or annual health screenings," said ESM Goh, encouraging people to seek medical help if they find that their voice has changed and they have a lump in their throat.

The Health Ministry has a programme called Screen For Life, which heavily subsidises the cost of screening for ailments such as cervical, breast and colorectal cancers.

"Ignorance, delay and denial may be costly," wrote ESM Goh.

"Spot and treat the cancer early, the five-year survival rate is over 90 per cent. Do it after it has spread, the survival rate drops to below 30 per cent."

The five-year survival rate refers to the percentage of patients who are alive five years after the cancer has been found and treated.

ESM Goh received many messages from well-wishers on his Facebook post, including a note from Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Tan See Leng encouraging him to take heart.

"We will all be praying and rooting for you," Dr Tan said. "May you have a speedy recovery."

The lump is the latest in a string of health scares the 79-year-old elder statesman has experienced in recent years.

Last month, he documented his surgery to remove a "biggish" kidney stone and the subsequent recovery process in several Facebook posts.

He had the kidney stone laser-blasted at the Singapore General Hospital, returning a week later for a follow-up procedure to remove all remnants of the stone.

Apart from some discomfort from having a catheter and a stent inserted into his urinary tract, the entire procedure felt like a non-event, he wrote.

"We have a world-class medical service but prevention is always better than cure. To prevent stones from forming, drink plenty of water and watch your diet."

Earlier this month, ESM Goh also wrote about how he was saved from an asthmatic attack and a near total blockage of two arteries in the nick of time.

"My thundery showers will pass," he said in his latest post. "I am looking forward to clear blue sky before the Chinese New Year - and more good years thereafter."