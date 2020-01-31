Warm weather with some showers expected in first two weeks of February

SINGAPORE - Warm weather with occasionally windy conditions on most days can be expected in the first two weeks of February, said the weatherman on Friday (Jan 31).

Thundery showers in the afternoon are also predicted later in the fortnight, said the National Environment Agency's Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

The weatherman explained that warm and occasionally windy conditions on most days during the first week of February are expected because the forming of rain clouds over Singapore and surrounding areas is likely to be suppressed.

This is due to the rain band of the current north-east monsoon season forecast to be located south of the Equator.

But in the second week of February, short moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected mostly in the afternoon on some days, with showers on most of these days expected over parts of Singapore. Showers could be widespread here on one or two days.

MSS explained that the showers are due to the movement of the monsoon rain band closer to the Equator, and this could boost thunderstorm clouds forming over Singapore.

Even so, rainfall for the first fortnight of February is forecast to be below normal over most parts of Singapore.

The warm conditions expected during this period will mean the daily temperature on most days is expected to be between 24 deg C and 34 deg C.