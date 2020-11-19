Pre-schoolers learn about going green through play

Some 2,000 pre-schoolers in the North West District are learning about the importance of maintaining the environment through play.

The Budding Greenies @ North West programme, which involves exploratory and imaginative play, was launched at more than 20 pre-schools yesterday by the North West Community Development Council (CDC).

One major feature is a learning station to illustrate sustainability issues. It will be called "Green Corners" where pupils can set up a recycling corner and grow indoor plants. Teachers will have access to a guidebook to facilitate the creation of "Green Corners" within pre-schools. North West CDC will grant $500 per pre-school for the "Green Corners" every year.

The children will also have a new interactive activity book, the second edition of Go Green With Betty The Butterfly, which raises awareness of environmental issues and helps them understand how to make a difference.

The activity book was developed in partnership with Ms Grace Lim, 56, who was a biologist at the National University of Singapore and now describes herself as an environmental educator. She runs an educational company, CreativeKids.

The book was the brainchild of Ms Lim who felt there was a lack of material for children about sustainability, especially content that they could relate to. She said: "There are many environmental issues today and children are unaware of many of them. So, as educators and parents, we need to teach them well - with balance and accurately."

The book maps out different environmental themes pertinent to Singapore such as saving water, dengue awareness and reducing waste. It features colouring pages, mazes and games.

"It is like the extension of the development of values. Children are taught to respect, to be responsible and to care for people. Now we extend that to living things and our environment," said Ms Lim.

North West District Mayor Alex Yam, who attended the launch event at PCF Sparkletots @ Yew Tee Block 690D, watched a lesson for pre-schoolers.

"The launch of Budding Greenies @ North West is an important first step to achieve a liveable and sustainable community, which we all have a role to play," said Mr Yam.

"While the CDC continues to engage a wide spectrum of residents to promote green living, much emphasis will be devoted to a younger audience. The aim is to cultivate and imbue green values which our residents can adopt for life."