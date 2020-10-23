Local students know more about climate change than world conflicts

Students in Singapore know more about issues like climate change and global warming but lack knowledge in other areas like international conflicts.

More than eight in 10 of them said they felt confident explaining issues related to global climate change. These include, for instance, the impact of carbon dioxide emissions and why some countries suffer from climate change more than others.

This is higher than the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) average of about six to seven in 10 students.

This was one of the main findings released yesterday from the global competence segment of the Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa), an international benchmarking study conducted by the OECD.

About 6,670 students in Singapore took part in the study in 2018. They were then 15 years old.

While they fared well in their knowledge of climate change, they were less familiar with other topics, just like their OECD peers.

Some 66 per cent of the Singapore students said they knew something about international conflicts and could explain it to some extent. And 64 per cent reported the same for global health issues such as epidemics.

More than 70 per cent of students here said they were familiar with world issues like hunger or malnutrition, and the causes of poverty.

However, they were also less certain when explaining matters related to the global economy.

For instance, only about half of them could "establish a connection between prices of textiles and working conditions in the countries of production". The OECD average was 58 per cent.

Commenting on the findings, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said: "Through subjects such as science, geography and social studies, our students are exposed to topics like climate change, the driving forces of globalisation, and racial or religious conflicts."

The ministry said it will continue to encourage students to read widely, so that they gain a better understanding of global issues and deeper appreciation of different perspectives and cultures.

As part of next year's refreshed character and citizenship education curriculum, discussions of contemporary issues will be included in lessons, it added.

Across the sciences, students will deepen their understanding of global and national health issues, such as diabetes, air pollution and the Covid-19 pandemic.

In humanities, students now learn about issues related to global health.

From next year, the revised syllabuses will see geography students studying issues related to sustainable development, such as the health and well-being of world populations.

English language and mother tongue language teachers are also encouraged to use news and current affairs to engage students, said MOE.

The Pisa 2018 study also uncovered other findings, one of which was that Singapore students reported being less able to adapt to new situations or challenges.

Only half of them said that they can deal with unusual situations, compared with the OECD average of 59 per cent.

North Macedonia, a country in south-east Europe, had the highest proportion of students - 79 per cent - who said they were able to handle unusual situations.

Similar to their OECD peers, about half of students in Singapore said they could adjust to a new culture, while 55 per cent of them indicated that they could adapt to different situations even when under stress or pressure.

The MOE said that Pisa 2018 noted that students who are better able to adapt to novel or challenging situations tend to be more resilient. The ministry added that it will continue to work on building confidence in students as they face challenges, through learning opportunities such as character and citizenship education.