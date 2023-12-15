Phasing out single-use items a priority in public sector’s first environmental sustainability report

SINGAPORE - The public sector is phasing out single-use items like bottled water for meetings and disposables for dine-in meals and seeking to replace potable water with non-potable water for irrigation, general washing and cooling.

These are some of the ways the public sector is looking at improving environmental sustainability, according to the inaugural GreenGov.SG report, which has detailed carbon emissions, as well water and electricity usage by the public sector and its assets which include office buildings, healthcare facilities, schools, public utilities installations, and public transport infrastructure and vehicles.

Launching the report on Dec 15 at Singapore Polytechnic, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Sustainability and the Environment Baey Yam Keng said the report publicly tracks the progress in the use of electricity and water, as well as emissions that would chart towards net zero ambitions in 2045 - five years ahead of national target.

The environmental sustainability report published by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE), the first such report in South-east Asia, showed that the public sector accounted for 7.2 per cent of total carbon emissions produced in all of Singapore in FY2021, going by the latest emissions figure for the Republic provided by the National Climate Change Secretariat (NCCS).

In the latest FY2022, the public sector had emitted less carbon – 3.7 million tonnes, which is 5.3 per cent lower than FY2020 – mainly due to the closure of the Tuas Incineration Plant in 2022. The year 2020 is when collection for this data had started.

But emissions are expected to peak around 2025, as more activities resume post-pandemic, and more new major public infrastructure are opened in the coming years, for transport, healthcare and utilities.

The sources of emissions in the report come from Scope 1 and 2 emissions. Scope 1 emissions refer to direct emissions - such as emissions from facilities or vehicles that run on fossil fuels like natural gas, petrol and diesel. Incinerating waste as part of waste management services is also a form of direct emission. Scope 2 emissions refer to indirect emissions such as from the electricity purchased from power-generation companies.

In FY2022, Scope 1 emissions were at 1.37 million tonnes, while Scope 2 emissions were at 2.3 million tonnes.

The use of electricity would come under Scope 2 emissions, as over 90 per cent of electricity in Singapore is generated using natural gas.

Apart from emissions, the report also detailed the public sector’s latest performance on electricity and water use, recorded at 5,591 gigawatt hours (GWh) and 32.9 billion litres respectively. Both were benchmarked against the average of 2018 to 2020 to better reflect hybrid working arrangements post-pandemic.

Water usage rose 1.2 per cent mainly due to a gradual re-opening of the economy post pandemic and increase in activities. The increase of 1.7 per cent in electricity usage was attributed to the expansion of the public transport network and healthcare facilities.

Said Mr Baey: “By tracking how much it has consumed, the public sector will be motivated to identify gaps and opportunities to reduce its footprint further.”

Scope 3 emission, which is often incurred by an organisation as part of its value chain like business travel by employees, was not included in the report.

Scope 3 emission might include anything from the production of purchased goods to the disposal of products at the end of their lifecycle in the public sector, said Deloitte Southeast Asia’s sustainability and climate leader Brian Ho in response to queries from The Straits Times.

Mr Ho added that Scope 3 emissions can account for a significant portion of total emissions, often exceeding the total of Scope 1 and 2 emissions.