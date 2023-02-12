NUH collaborates with local firm to recycle used IV fluid bags

SINGAPORE – Having worked in Australian hospitals, Dr Andrea Yap knew that intravenous (IV) fluid bags could be recycled, but she had a hard time convincing waste management and recycling companies in Singapore.

“But I was determined (to convince them) that they could be recycled. It took me about a year, contacting different companies and sending samples to recyclers to assess,” said Dr Yap, who was working as an anaesthesia consultant in Australia before moving to the National University Hospital (NUH) in 2018.

After many companies here told her that the recycling of IV fluid bags, which are made of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), was not possible, Dr Yap found one that said “yes” in October 2022.

Mr Joe Tan, managing director of Lian Gim Trading, confirmed that PVC can indeed be recycled and that the company would ship the used IV fluid bags to its facility in Vietnam for processing.

Processing in Singapore was too expensive, he added, and estimated that operational costs – comprising mainly rental and labour costs – were three times cheaper in Vietnam.

The recyclables would be sorted, washed and broken down into secondary raw material there – the PVC waste would eventually be recycled into everyday items such as plastic bags, cable covers, and garden hoses.

In November 2022, the collaboration between NUH and Lian Gim began in earnest and since then, the pilot recycling drive has extended beyond the hospital’s operating theatres to include collection from intensive care units, and high dependency and paediatric wards.

A total of 80kg of PVC from IV fluid bags has been collected so far.

Dr Yap said the aim was to recycle 80 per cent of the material from the collected IV fluid bags, with the remaining 20 per cent consisting of infectious biohazard that cannot be part of this process.

Dr Bryan Ng, head and senior consultant at the department of anaesthesia at NUH, said that making sure that body fluids do not come into contact with IV fluid bags for recycling is of the utmost importance.

“But we are always worried”, he added, “that this might happen by some freak accident. Because of the sterility requirement in healthcare, many things need to be single-use and stored in plastic packaging to stay sterile.”

NUH generates 4,745 tonnes of waste annually. About 24 tonnes of that waste is generated by one million IV fluid bags, which are used to help prevent dehydration, maintain blood pressure, and provide medication or nutrients as part of treatment.

Used bags are typically discarded into general medical waste bins, but under the NUH recycling drive, nurses are urged to ensure the IV fluid bags are properly disposed of in a dedicated bin.