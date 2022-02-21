From food waste to medical materials: Up-cycling can help reduce environment pollution

Look in the fridges and bins: The band-aid that we use after our booster shots could be made from our favourite fruit's spiky husk, while the usually discarded stems of our pasta herbs could be fermented into sanitiser that is softer on our hands.

As food sustains all form of life, a fundamental yet under-appreciated overlap exists between food science and medicine.

Besides the universally acknowledged concept of "food as medicine", or "yaoshitongyuan" in traditional Chinese medicine, there exists other diverse uses of food science and technology that are also applicable for clinical applications in medical testing and treatments.

If the materials are derived from the food we eat daily, it would also make sense that they would be accepted and compatible with our bodies in other senses.

Interesting examples of side-streams, or the by-products of food production, that could be re-injected into the medical industry include the leftover pulp from sugarcane and soya beans, herbs in our spice drawer, coffee grounds, and brewers' spent grain - the leftover material from making beer or Milo powder.

Up-cycling them and using them for materials for making face masks and sanitiser would save these useful and nutrient-rich items from adding to our landfills, giving them a second or third lease of life in our daily lives - and even improving them.

The advent of food tech for medical and clinical purposes could not have surfaced at a more opportune time. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has exposed two aspects of medical materials: the increased waste of medical supply (gloves) and the improved functionality of protective materials (masks).

This is largely a reflection of the nature of current medical materials made from the petrol-chemical industry (gloves and masks), which means that they are not biodegradable, and their incorrect disposal would worsen the global waste problem.

Another seemingly unrelated source of environment pollution is from the food processing industry. Globally, the food processing industry, valued at US$11 trillion (S$14.8 trillion) in 2019, generates huge quantities of plant pulp and waste that have high reuse value.

Some examples we are familiar with may include soya bean residues from bean curd making, and barley spent grain from Milo or beer making. These are typically disposed of as waste.

Singapore alone has generated 23,000 tonnes of the latter on a yearly basis. Food waste processing and treatment through incinerator and landfill in turn results in a higher carbon footprint.

To reduce global food waste and the global carbon footprint, food tech innovations have been developed to recover nutrients and convert the solid residues to usable materials. Such innovations have unexpectedly connected the two sources of environment pollution: food processing side-streams and medical materials.

Here is an example.

During the current Covid-19 pandemic, all households in Singapore received reusable anti-bacterial face masks.